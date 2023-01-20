SALEM, N.H. — Familiar faces gathered at the latest weekly meeting of knit and crochet club, each with their own projects underway at the Ingram Senior Center.
Hats, blankets, mittens and more were crafted from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., just as they are each Thursday.
Anyone interested in learning to knit, or already a seasoned professional, is welcome to join. The Senior Center also offers other daily and weekly activities.
A full schedule is online at townofsalemnh.org.
