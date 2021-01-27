SALEM, N.H. – For weeks, hundreds of strangers wanted to know how James LaRocque was doing in his hospital bed an hour and a half away.
Rooting for the man many of them had never laid eyes on, members of the “Salem, NH Residents” Facebook page relied on his wife’s daily posts for the latest information. Collectively they hoped for a miracle, returning to the community forum day after day to share prayers and well-wishes.
Sadly the final update came Jan. 16, when Michelle LaRocque typed, “with a heart broken into a million pieces,” there was nothing that could save her husband and life support would be ended.
He was 43.
In the wake of her family’s loss, Michelle says tears are mixed with overwhelming gratitude for her community, whose members continue to bolster her strength.
Locals first learned about the LaRocques at the end of October, when Michelle started to think ahead to Christmas during one of her family’s hardest years. Circumstances were drastically different than the year before, she said, when she was able to buy gifts for four local families in need.
She was honest: Her husband was going through cancer for the third time in four years. He worked part time for most of 2020 before becoming too sick, and she had taken a pay cut at her job at Dunkin'. She feared the couple’s two children, Jessica, 7, and Dylan, 4, would suffer the consequences of the family's financial difficulties.
“I just need to be pointed in the right direction,” she typed. “I don’t want them to think Santa forgot them.”
At her home this week, she told The Eagle-Tribune, “the outpouring of love and support from the town was amazing. It really restored my faith in other people. The kids got everything they wanted and then some.”
Each donation also came with growing investment in James’ story.
“People kept following up with me — asking me how he was doing and what was going on,” Michelle said. “So I started posting regular updates.”
In those paragraphs the community saw a sick and struggling James who fought cancer until his body gave out despite doctors' best efforts.
His wife, however, will hold onto brighter memories of the tall 25-year-old she fell in love with.
He won her over in the halls of Northern Essex Community College, she said, wearing khaki pants and an Army jacket over his signature T-shirts with funny sayings. She took the initiative when a mutual friend introduced them and wrote down her phone number for him.
“It was probably the boldest thing I’d ever done in my life up until that point,” she remembers now, then smiles.
But life dealt the young couple hard times with early milestones. Being brave and bold became the norm.
James was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in 2016, forcing a few rounds of chemotherapy and radiation while they were in the process of buying their home in Salem. He had a lung removed within months of them moving in.
“I was pregnant with this guy at the time,” Michelle said, hugging Dylan, her preschool-aged son.
The family enjoyed three years of generally good health until the cancer appeared again, this time in James’ left eye. He had it removed in 2019.
“He was okay with that,” Michelle said. “We continued on being a happy family. But then 2020 came, and it was hard for everyone. His health started to get especially bad again.”
By the end of summer doctors identified a new pain in his back as kidney cancer.
“We were about to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary,” his wife said. “From September to December I watched my big strong husband decline. I could tell this time was different, and he felt the same way.”
She told new friends and strangers on Facebook, “I just keep imagining him coming home and hugging the kids.”
Another post reads, in part, “I don’t know what today is going to bring but I am glad that I know there are so many out there also hoping that James and I have more time together and that my kids will see their daddy again.”
She even shared some of their most personal, final moments together: “He knew I was there. He rubbed my hand with his thumb a little and he scrunched up his face.”
Michelle admits that in the immediate aftermath of the loss, her mind leaps to what should have been: James optimistically enrolled in his next semester of college at the University of New Hampshire, where he was close to a degree in computer science. And this year was meant to be Dylan’s first trip to Disney, Jessica’s second.
“We always wanted to go to Scotland together to see the castles,” Michelle said. “We never made it there.”
While so much of the future remains uncertain, Michelle is sure she will give back once she is back on her feet.
“I don’t even know how I will ever be able to thank everyone enough,” she said. “I promise I will be paying it forward.”