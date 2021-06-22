DERRY — A popular local event putting area eateries, wineries, breweries and other businesses in the spotlight returned for an in-person crowd ready to support the community.
The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted its Taste of the Region event June 16 outdoors under the tent at the Tupelo Music Hall.
More than 25 restaurants, food businesses, wineries, and breweries participated, offering samples of their foods, drinks and desserts to those hoping to get a taste of what the region has to offer.
Some businesses handed out their restaurant's classics, such as Clam Haven clam chowder, while others like Rig A Tony's put Italian desserts in the spotlight.
Guests were also able to pick their favorites throughout the evening.