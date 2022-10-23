BOSCAWEN, N.H. — It was a final farewell to a longstanding police chief, friend, community supporter and leader.
Retired Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone was laid to rest early Thursday morning after a brief service held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Under sunny, but chilly skies, many gathered at the cemetery to pay respects to the chief's more than half a century serving as Derry's law enforcement leader.
Earlier in the day, a procession of police cruisers with lights glowing paid respects to Garone, accompanying him through downtown Derry on a final journey to the cemetery as many lined the street to say goodbye.
Those attending the service included state dignitaries including Gov. Chris Sununu, as well as Derry town and school officials, friends, family members and a large contingent of law enforcement representing communities across the state.
A U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard carried Garone's urn and a folded flag as the ceremony began, with Derry Police Sgt. Seth Plumer offering a musical tribute on bagpipes. Garone was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Garone died Oct. 11, not even two weeks after he was honored on Sept. 30 for his official day of service prior to retirement.
Upon hearing of Garone’s death, tributes and honors poured in from the community and from around the state.
The Derry Police Department put the chief’s vehicle at a solemn spot near the station’s front entrance. Earlier this year, it was named the Edward B. Garone Building.
The chief's vehicle then stood solemn at the service Thursday, draped in black and flanked by a floral wreath. Photos of Garone were mounted nearby along with his police uniform and cap.
Br. Paul Lutz, a presiding minister at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Berlin, led the service.
Lutz is also a retired Derry police lieutenant and also served as a unit commander of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.
Lutz offered prayers and a brief sermon on Garone's life, and what it meant to him to serve, not only as a police leader, but community supporter of many organizations and charitable missions.
"Let us respond to his life by stepping into those same roles, with the fervor of a shepherd," Lutz said.
Following those remarks, two Honor Guard Marines came forward to where a folded flag was placed, and then ceremoniously unfolded and refolded the banner to then present to Garone's widow Blanche.
Following the playing of Taps, the pair of Marines then walked away to more bagpipe sounds of "Amazing Grace."
Memorial cards with Garone's photo were given out at the service, offering the words, "The true meaning of a man is shown through his life's journey, in the lives he's enriched, and the legacy of his many talents, creations and wonderful memories he's left for all of us."
The Derry Municipal Center was closed until noon Thursday to honor Garone's funeral.
The governor also had ordered all flags on public buildings and grounds in the state to be lowered to half-staff the day of the service, from sunrise to sunset.
