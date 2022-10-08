A fond farewell

LONDONDERRY — It was a final and fond farewell to one of the community’s most honored and beloved citizens.
Town officials, police and fire officials, and many residents lined Mammoth Road in front of the Central Fire Station on Sept. 29 to bid one final farewell to Reed Clark and his wife Phyllis.
The couple is embarking on a new adventure and are moving to the Washington, D.C. area to be closer to family.
The Clarks were escorted to the fire station and then received an official police escort en route to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where additional escorts and honors awaited them as they got ready to fly south.
That move, many say, will leave a big hole in the life of Londonderry.
The Londonderry Rotary Club and others gave the couple a big surprise party last month at the Coach Stop Restaurant.
Clark is the longest serving Londonderry Rotarian.
Others in town have stopped by the Clark homestead to say goodbye and enjoy one last visit.
On their final journey out of Londonderry, Reed and Phyllis enjoyed a bit of a goodbye tour around some familiar spots including local farms and apple orchards.
While stopped in front of the fire station prior to heading to the airport Reed, sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle put his window down so people could come closer and say goodbye.
