DERRY — Nothing says winter like the annual Frost Festival.
The annual event was held Sunday at Alexander-Carr Park, where families and lovers of winter came out to enjoy both indoor and outdoor activities.
The Frost Festival has been held in Derry for more than 20 years, and was originally held over the course of an entire weekend.
Organizers streamlined the schedule this year, making it a one-day event and hoping to put Alexander-Carr Park in the spotlight as a town recreational area that offers a lot of opportunities for seasonal fun, including a popular sledding hill and lodge.
The activities Sunday featured annual favorites, including ice sculptures by Ice Breakers artisans along with arts and crafts, food trucks, balloon art, a bonfire, puppet show, and visits with Frosty the Snowman and princesses from the Disney movie “Frozen.”