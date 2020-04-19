A glowing show of support

Simple lights shining in a window — a glimmer of hope for those needing support during these challenging times.
Lori Hannaford of Derry turns on her lights every night and thinks of her father, who she lost one month ago this week to the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.
For Hannaford, the light is comforting and helps keep her family together as they grieve the loss.
Lights are being turned on all over the community as part of the Lights of Hope project, a unified effort through Derry Rotary and Derry Village Rotary clubs and also the Rotary Club of Londonderry.
Neighborhoods are being asked to turn on lights in windows every night fro 8 to 9 p.m.
Rotarians hope the project will help shine light into these often dark times to bring hope to those suffering from the virus, the families, first reponders, retail workers, volunteers and all who are affected.
For Hannaford, it's an inspiring, simple gesture.
Her father, John Gness, died of COVID-19 on March 14 while living in Fort Myers, Florida. His death was one of only two verified cases at that time in Lee County where the Massachusetts native lived with his wife Toni.
Gness had suffered from COPD, Hannaford said, but no one thought his breathing difficulties and symptoms were due to the virus.
"He traditionally got bronchitis," she said. "We thought that was it."
After being hospitalized and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, Hannaford said her father underwent additional tests, including a test for COVID-19. That test returned positive.
Hannaford said her mother called her in Derry. Her father got on the phone to tell his daughter he loved her and he wanted to say goodbye. Hannaford said her father also said he didn't feel "he was going to make it" and that he had lived a good life.
Hannford flew to Florida to be with her parents, but she couldn't be near her mother as she, too, was being tested for the virus.
Her mother also had to keep her distance from her husband, Hannaford said, and could only see him through a hallway window at the hospital.
Hannaford said her father was eventually put on a ventilator, but had wishes in place that he didn't want to be sustained by artificial means. She was able to suit up in protective gear and held her father's hand as he was taken off the machine.
"I think it was a gift I was given," Hannaford said. "I never wanted him to die alone. He was ready."
Susan Ochoa, a member of the Derry Village Rotary Club, wants Lights of Hope to create a unified force in the community when times are tough.
"My hope is that it allows people to feel connected to their communities and to the world in general during this time," she said.
Derry Village Rotary Club President Matt Johnson said it's also a way to show solidarity, a way to support families and those affected by the virus.
"It's a good idea during these times," he said. "Community is a big thing to all of us."
Hannaford feels she was lucky one month ago this week as she was able to say goodbye to her father. Many families are not able to do that now.
Shining the lights from her Derry home helps her remember her father, and also shows support for all who are facing the virus, whether directly through family ties, or by being on the front lines of healthcare, emergency crews, or those who continue to work in food service, grocery stores, or in other essential roles.
And seeing the lights every night in her neighbors' windows brings a lot of hope to her family.
"It's an honor that people are thinking of us," she said.