DERRY — A graveyard in East Derry that holds much history from the area’s past underwent some important spring cleaning.
Volunteers raked and picked up brush, along with cleaning aging gravestones at Forest Hill Cemetery last week. Those participating represented several groups, including the Derry Heritage Commission, and Pinkerton Academy students from the school’s JROTC and National Honor Society. Members of Derry Boy Scout Troop 98 also pitched in.
The work at Forest Hill was a much-needed event, according to local author and historian T.J. Cullinane, who is a member of the Derry Heritage Commission.
He said after the winter months there was much work to be done, including picking up fallen branches, cleaning the grounds around the gravestones, and removing tattered and torn American flags.
“Those flags will be honorably retired,” Cullinane said, and new flags will be placed on veterans’ graves in time for Memorial Day.
Some of the cemetery’s oldest stones needed to be straightened and cleaned.
Students scraped the surfaces to remove lichen and cleaned them with soap and water.
The graves of some of the area’s earliest and original Nutfield settlers are located in Forest Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.