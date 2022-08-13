DERRY — The annual tradition of National Night Out, an event that unites the community with local first responders, was a hit Aug. 2 at MacGregor Park in Derry.
Attendees were able to enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities and safety awareness information on the warm summer night. Mascots McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Firefighting Dalmatian both made appearances in the park and posed for plenty of photos.
Similar events were held across the country with the shared goal of building neighborhood camaraderie.
