WINDHAM, N.H. — The Class of 2020 representing Windham High got a big celebration Friday afternoon.
Cars lined up at Golden Brook School and then drove down to the high school on London Bridge Road to offer a big year-end "We Love Our Seniors" send-off to the graduating Jaguars.
Members of the Class of 2020 drove around the high school building as teachers and staff cheered them on.
Friday was also the official end of the district's remote learning session. More updated details on how Windham will handle a commencement ceremony will come soon.