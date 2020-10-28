SALEM, N.H. — Town officials have received thousands of absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, setting the pace for historic voter turnout, according to Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow.
As of Wednesday morning, Goodnow said 4,458 absentee ballots were requested with 3,087 of them already partially processed and another 300 or so to be input by the weekend.
He said the process has been slowed, “but not dramatically,” by a computer virus that took over Salem’s technology system Oct. 21 and remains an issue a week later.
The number of absentee ballots — about five times greater than the 2016 general election — can be at least partially attributed to a tent set up outside Town Hall. There, the process has been streamlined per a suggestion from state officials, according to Goodnow.
“Registered voters can come and request an application for an absentee ballot and be given one,” he said. “They can fill it out and cast it. If they’ve already sent out for one, they can bring the ballot they got in the mail and cast it in the tent.”
The absentee voting center will remain at Town Hall until 4 p.m. Monday — the eve of the election.
“If people are concerned about COVID, waiting in long lines, et cetera, this is an excellent opportunity for them to beat the rush,” Goodnow said.
An emergency order handed down to local officials allows for partial pre-processing of the early ballots, but each must go through the same machines used by in-person voters on election day.
Goodnow explained the town is permitted to open the outer envelopes of absentee ballots, attach a request for the ballot to each, and highlight a voter’s name on the checklist. All ballots are stored in a secure location until they are counted Tuesday.
“We don’t open any of the inner envelopes,” he said. “Therefore we don’t count them during pre-processing."
Still anticipating a busy day at the polls, Goodnow said there will be about 25 more poll workers than in years past, bringing the total to 100 across Salem’s five polling places. The pandemic has led to some turnover since the primary election, meaning many of the workers are new.
“Some just weren’t comfortable and we’ve replaced them,” Goodnow said. “Because of the anticipated turnout we are staffing extra. I made a call out to the community for people to step forward. We’ve been pleasantly encouraged by the response.”
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while voting and maintain social distancing guidelines. Goodnow said masks cannot denote a candidate whose name appears on the ballot.
Additionally, voters will be asked to refrain from using hand sanitizer before handling ballots; a lesson learned the hard way in February.
Two machines in Salem needed to be swapped out during the primary election because of paper jams attributed to ballots wet with hand sanitizer.
An extra machine will be available as backup, according to Goodnow.
Salem residents can find their assigned polling place at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/faq/where-do-i-vote.