SALEM, N.H. — Absentee voting for the Sept. 8 primary is well underway in the Granite State, and in Salem it's already hit a snag.
Some voters have left their ballots in Town Hall dropboxes, which is prohibited under New Hampshire law. Voters must instead mail their ballots, drop them off in person or have a family member drop it off — with the right paperwork.
To ensure those votes will count, Salem election officials are calling those voters to confirm the ballots, according to Town Moderator Chris Goodnow. Signs have now been put up at Town Hall warning voters not to place ballots in those boxes, he said.
Hiccups like this are to be expected, as access to absentee ballots has been expanded in New Hampshire because of the coronavirus pandemic. Local towns have already seen an increase in requests, and are developing new procedures to keep residents safe during voting.
Salem Town Clerk Susan Wall has sent out over 600 absentee ballots for the state's primary as of this week and will continue sending them out as requests come in, she said.
Absentee ballots can be turned in to Town Clerks up until 5 p.m. on election day across the state.
In Salem, election officials are also planning to have absentee returns at the five polling places — a tent will be set up with a manned dropbox so voters will not have to go inside the building, Goodnow said.
Voters in Salem can also request and fill out an absentee ballot on Sept. 8 at the tent so they don't have to go inside to vote, Goodnow added.
Inside the Salem polling locations, there will be plexiglass barriers between election officials and voters. Each voter will be given their own pen and a piece of newspaper to lay under their ballot when they go into the voting booths, Goodnow said.
Town Moderators across the state are allowed to enforce a mask mandate for voters, according to Goodnow.
"I am not going to require voters to wear masks, but I will strongly urge them to do so for their fellow citizens — election workers and their fellow voters," he said. "In Salem, when you ask people to step up and help they do. I'm confident this will be one of those times where people will help and wear masks."
The town will also provide masks at polling places, Goodnow added.
In Salem, Goodnow said election security and equity are as important as ever. Because more people are expected to vote by absentee ballot than in person, he thinks some of the normal stress will be taken off of polling places on election day. However, lines could still look long because of social distancing guidelines, he said.
In Londonderry, absentee ballots can be requested up to the end of the business day on Sept. 4, Town Clerk Sherry Farrell said. Logistically speaking, she said that ballot requests made closer to election day should be done in-person because the mail could not deliver in such a quick turn-around.
"Every vote is so important and we are here to help," Farrell said. "I have complete confidence in our absentee system and the mail, just make sure you plan ahead."
In Atkinson, residents can also drive up to Town Hall to deliver their ballot. Voters have requested 303 absentee ballots for the primary and 314 for the general election so far, Deputy Town Clerk Kari Bodycote said. There have been 153 ballots returned as of Monday, she added
In Derry, 1,050 people have requested absentee ballots for the primary and 450 have been returned, Town Clerk Daniel Healey said. About 1,200 ballots have been requested for the general election, he added.
Derry has also changed its polling locations to one central spot for both elections. For the primary, all districts will vote at Calvary Bible Church at 145 Hampstead Road. For the general election, all districts will vote at Pinkerton Academy at 5 Pinkerton St.
In Hampstead, as of Monday, 271 absentee ballots have been requested for the Sept. 8 primary and 117 have been returned, Town Clerk Patricia Curran said. For the November general election, 356 absentee ballots have been requested, she added.
In Londonderry, about 1,000 people have requested ballots as of Monday — 729 Democrat ballots and 298 Republican ballots, Farrell said. There have been about 500 requests so far for November ballots, she added.
In Plaistow there have been over 200 requests for primary ballots, Town Clerk Martha Fowler said. The in-person polling place has changed for the Sept. 8 state primary as well because of the pandemic. This year Plaistow residents can vote during the same hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.
Most towns are still looking for poll workers as well, clerks said. Volunteers can contact their local clerks for more information.