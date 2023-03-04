BRENTWOOD — A Mississippi man indicted in his home state for murdering a 21-year-old woman in 2019 was free on a GPS ankle monitor when he was arrested 1,500 miles away in Londonderry, accused there of kidnapping and sex assault.
Ryan Christopher Hopkins, 37, is scheduled to appear in front of a New Hampshire judge next week for a final pretrial hearing.
The case file lists 20 initial charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, criminal restraint, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and second-degree assault; strangulation.
In the pending Mississippi murder case, Hopkins and an accomplice were indicted for conspiring to commit murder and following through with the deadly act. The victim, Celeste McDonald, was strangled and her throat cut with a knife, according to court records.
Her family spoke publicly about how McDonald went to police for a restraining order against Hopkins days before she was found slain in shallow water in neighboring Louisiana.
A Mississippi bond order dated May 28, 2021, extends Hopkins’ GPS monitoring until the resolution of the criminal case. A judge signed the order, noting another courtroom hearing Dec. 31, 2022 if the matter was not yet resolved.
By then Hopkins was incarcerated — where he remains today — in the Rockingham County House of Corrections, in Brentwood.
An affidavit from Londonderry police states that the 25-year-old woman in the New Hampshire case lives in Arkansas and took Hopkins up on an offer to show her the country while he drove a truck for work.
It remains unclear how Hopkins evaded authorities while under GPS monitoring and held a job as a truck driver.
The Arkansas woman told police that she had been on the road with Hopkins for a couple of weeks before she decided in August that she wanted to go home.
But he “began making her feel uncomfortable” and “started asking her to have sexual intercourse with him,” the report reads.
She detailed for officers being forced to have sex in the back of Hopkins’ truck, parked outside a Londonderry diner, and how he fell asleep after with his arm and leg draped over her.
“Mr. Hopkins is much larger than (redacted),” police said, “standing at 6’4’’ and weighing over 300 lbs while she was roughly 5’3’’ and weighed about 150 lbs.”
After being sexually assaulted and thrown around again the next morning, the woman told police that Hopkins drove to a gas station off the highway in Hooksett and told her to get out of the truck.
She called 911 from inside as he drove away.
Surveillance footage from the gas station helped police find the company Hopkins worked for, displayed on the side of the truck, as well as his location a short time later with the assistance of GPS tracking installed in the vehicle.
An officer was advised, “he was scheduled to make a pick up at Coca-Cola in Londonderry.”
He was taken into custody there and the truck impounded.
Hopkins denied causing any harm to the woman.
Records show he was convicted in 2008 and added to the Mississippi sex offender registry for “assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.”
Following the March 9 pretrial hearing, jury selection is slated for March 27 in Rockingham Superior Court.
The Hinds, Mississippi, county attorney did not respond when asked to comment for this article.
