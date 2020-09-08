Dick Lemieux arrived at the Plaistow Town Garage around noon Tuesday and flew through the voting process, he said. It took longer to catch up with some friendly masked faces.
"It's hard not to chit-chat because you haven't seen them in a while," Lemieux said, adding he felt safe at the town's new location for this election.
As voters in towns and cities across the Granite State headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, many new safety guidelines and protocols were ruling the day due to the ongoing pandemic challenges.
That included updated ways for voters to arrive at the polls safely, handle the ballots and exit properly without any added stress or disruption of the day. Voters also were welcomed with various displays of cleaning products, hand sanitizer and many instructions on what to do and where to go.
By 1 p.m. 779 Plaistow residents cast their ballots, Town Moderator Bob Harb said. That included the significant influx — about 10 times the 2018 number — of absentee ballots this year, which about 300 people turned in.
State Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, and Democratic candidate Kay Galloway, of Atkinson, were at the polls holding signs. Both the Republican and Democratic state representative primaries are uncontested with four candidates each, however, both candidates wanted to show up for their fellow voters and kick-off their campaigning season for November's election.
"I believe in coming out (to the polls) because I'm not taking my constituents for granted," Torosian said.
After the polls were open a few short hours Tuesday morning, Windham officials were saying there was a steady stream of in-person voters coming out to cast ballots for not only local contests but statewide races as well.
The polling location at Windham High also had an outdoor area for those wishing to stop and do an absentee ballot choice without having to vote inside the building.
The town, like others, was seeing credible numbers of those voters requesting the mail-in ballots as an added safety precaution during challenging coronavirus times — upwards of 1,000 ballots turned in.
"I think it's wonderful the way it's set up," said longtime Windham state representative Mary Griffin, on the ballot again and hoping for another win in the primary.
The 94-year-old said she has represented Windham at the State House for 24 years.
"And I just love what I do," Griffin said.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 263 volunteered to help set up the polling location in the high school gym and also offered support at the new voter registration table.
In neighboring Londonderry, candidates took their traditional spots outside the Londonderry High gymnasium, known as the "bullpen," holding signs and making their case on why they should win.
Brian Chirichiello, running for a GOP spot as Rockingham County Commissioner, said Londonderry was his second stop out of the nine towns District 3 covers in his race. He is in a three-way Republican primary race against fellow Derry resident Janet Fairbanks and Bruce Breton of Windham.
"I'm feeling confident," Chirichiello, also a Derry Town Councilor and state representative, said.
Inside the Londonderry gymnasium, voters were able to grab disinfectant wipes and masks, if needed, and were then directed as to which way to go to vote, and then following additional signs to exit the building, all in a one-way pattern of flow.
Londonderry Town Moderator Jonathan Kipp said voter flow was steady by midday.
Kipp became moderator following the death in June of Tom Freda. Primary election day in Londonderry was officially designated "Tom Freda Day" to honor the longtime town official.
"I think we have a great team here," Kipp said, adding a lot of hard work went into the election planning and putting the added safety guidelines in place at the gym.
Londonderry also saw upwards of 2,000 mail-in ballot requests.
Derry's single polling location at Calvary Bible Church was seeing some brisk voter turnout by midday. Many months of hard work also organized the voting procedures with added safety in mind.
Derry normally has three polling locations for its four-district, 22,000 registered voter checklist. The general election in November will also be a one-spot voting location at Pinkerton Academy.
"It's been very, very steady," said Derry incumbent state representative and candidate Phyllis Katsakiores. "There have been no problems, no complaining, no backup."
In Salem, candidates and their supporters spread out across the five polling locations. Around 10 a.m. they were soaking up the sunny weather, knowing that it won't be so nice in November.
Tanya Donnelly and state Rep. John Janigian were campaigning for Republican votes at the Ingram Senior Center. They are two of the 13 Republicans running for Salem's nine state representative seats.
Democratic candidate Bonnie Wright was also at the senior center campaigning. She's one of the nine Democrats on the ballot who will vie to be a state representative in the November election.
State Sen. Majority Leader and candidate for Governor Dan Feltes, D-Concord, visited Salem Tuesday to bump elbows and talk with voters in the minutes before they cast their ballots.
"We all have to get out of this mess in a way that works for working people and not corporations and special interests," Feltes said, reiterating his campaign message.
The former legal-aid lawyer hopes that people realize what's at stake this election up and down the ballot for the whole country, he said.