SALEM, N.H. — Eight dogs rescued from high-kill shelters in Florida were welcomed to Salem with open arms over the weekend.
It was the first transport to arrive at Salem Animal Rescue League in seven months because of pandemic challenges and disruptive construction nearby, according to Executive Director Jinelle Hobson.
“It’s so nice to hear dogs again,” Hobson said Thursday, while they were being medically cleared and assessed by Canine Manager Katie Corso.
Corso says the dogs, both males and females, range in size from 15 to 80 lbs.
“It’s hard to know about breeds without a DNA test, but I can say for certain we have a German shepherd and a little terrier,” she said. “As far as temperament and behavior go, they’re all great.”
Adoption applications and interest have persisted despite the months-long absence. During the last week alone, Hobson said 11 people have inquired.
State laws require a 48-hour quarantine before the animals can be seen by a veterinarian. Once they’re deemed healthy, Corso says she spends time with each to learn more about their temperament and preferences; essentially what type of home environment they would thrive in.
According to Hobson, the shelter can handle a dozen dogs at a time. Welcoming more is only possible if volunteers offer to foster. Only three families are currently involved.
Anyone interested must be a New Hampshire resident.
More specific information about available dogs is expected online at sarlnh.org this week. Appointments are needed to visit.