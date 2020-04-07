PLAISTOW — Almost three weeks after closing school buildings during the coronavirus crisis, the Timberlane Regional School District will begin distributing meals to students in need.
Starting Thursday, the district will offer bagged meals at locations in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville for students, according to Superintendent Earl Metzler. The bags will be available on Mondays and Thursdays.
Previously, the school district website recommended that students in need go to local food pantries.
Other school districts — including Salem, Windham, Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, North Andover, and Pinkerton Academy — began providing students with free lunch within days of school being dismissed.
During a recent school board meeting, Business Administrator Geoffrey Dowd said only a handful of students previously said they were food insecure. He added that the district didn't qualify for federal funding that would cover the cost of food.
According to Dowd, some local food pantries offered programs that parallel what the district would offer if they provided free meals to students in need.
At the same meeting, board members expressed concern about the burden this placed on local pantries, and they voted unanimously to direct the administration to investigate how they could provide feed students in need.
According to Metzler, the decisions surrounding when and how to provide students with free meals while school buildings are closed were made by members of the administration and the school board.
“We all have been working on this,” he said in a statement. “It was a collaborative effort.”
Shawn O'Neil, a member of the board, said in a statement that the board wanted children in the district to have adequate access to meals. He added that the board did not implement the new food service plan, but they did ask the administration to address the issue.
Metzler said that he was proud of how the district worked together to begin providing meals to students in need.
“I think everyone understands now that this is a marathon. We want to solidify everything that we do with remote learning, device assistance and food security so that equity is addressed in a responsible manner,” Metzler said, referencing the district’s recent decision to allow teachers to use video conferencing technology as a teaching tool.
“I am extremely proud of our community. Patience and support will serve everyone well! We are working on long term plans that are sustainable. We took a measured approach like we did with remote learning, so the plan is built to last,” he said.
Parents who wish to participate in the meal program can call 603-382-6119 ext. 2255. Leave a message including the student’s name, grade, school and hometown.
Those who responded to the district's food insecurity survey last week do not have to call.
This food service program is funded in part by the New Hampshire Department of Education, which received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week, according to a statement.
HOW TIMBERLANE STUDENT CAN GET MEALS
According to a statement from the Timberlane Regional School District, food can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations:
Atkinson Academy, 17 Academy Ave.
Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
TLC at Sandown Central, 295 Main St., Sandown
Pollard Elementary, 120 Main St.
On Mondays, each bag will include breakfast and lunch for three days. On Thursdays each bag will include breakfast and lunch for two days.
Bagged meals will be placed on tables outside of each location. Students or their parents can pick up a bag without coming into direct contact with anyone.
There is no charge, and students are not required to be approved for free or reduced lunch through the district.
The service will be available for the remainder of remote learning.