SANDOWN — Cathi Tammany stared at the photo on her phone screen. She couldn’t believe what she was seeing, she said.
Tammany’s cat, Ranger, went missing in 2012. She said her family scoured the woods of Sandown for months in search of him. They went out at night with flashlights and called out for Ranger, Tammany said, but the little cat was nowhere to be found.
“We kind of thought, perhaps something had got him,” Tammany said, noting that Ranger was her daughter’s “baby.”
But in March of 2020, eight years after the cat went missing, Tammany found out that Ranger was alive, well, and making friends with Sandown and Hampstead locals.
His new owner, Sarah Greene of Sandown, said Ranger, who now goes by Jinxy, is well-loved and regularly goes to the vet.
Tammany said she was sitting on her couch when she saw a Facebook post in the “Sandown, NH Community” page asking about a cat. A photo of a gray-and-white cat with folded ears was attached.
“That's Ranger,” Tammany recalled thinking and laughed. “That’s completely Ranger. It’s an incredible story, because the resiliency of the cat.”
Greene commented on the Facebook post to say that she owned Jinxy and that the cat was well-cared for. Tammany reached out to Greene and sent a few photos of her Ranger.
The two agreed — Ranger and Jinxy are the same cat.
“Without a doubt it is 100% him,” Greene said. “It was cool to find out he did have a home before and he wasn’t just left which is what we assumed.“
Greene found Jinxy living in the pine trees around her home in Sandown in 2013, she said. Jinxy was very skinny at the time with a scrunched-up ear, and for about a month he ran away whenever Greene got too close to him.
But one day, Greene said she left out some food for Jinxy and “he hasn’t left since.”
Now, Greene said Jinxy loves to hang out in bed or on the couch with his family. He can sometimes be found cuddling with the dog, Moo, and other cat, Ziggy. He is particularly loved, Greene said, by her 2-year-old daughter.
Tammany said it “makes her heart feel good” to know that the cat she lost eight years ago found a home.
“I was so happy he was still alive,” she said. “Even after this extended period of time. I knew where he ended up, and it was a happy ending.”