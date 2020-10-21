Rockingham County Sheriff Charles Massahos has been exonerated by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for allegations he interfered with a speeding ticket issued by a deputy.
According to a statement released Wednesday by Massahos’ attorney, Peter Solomon, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to the AG on Oct. 15 accusing Massahos of “fixing” a speeding ticket by changing it to a warning.
“Sheriff Massahos fully cooperated with the Attorney General's office and they recently found no wrongdoing and further found that Sheriff Massahos "had the discretion to reduce the citation to a warning,’” the statement reads.
It goes on, “The Board of County Commissioners chose to publish their letter of accusation by sending it to local newspapers."
One of the county commissioners who ran against Sheriff Massahos in the primary used the campaign slogan, "I am not under investigation by the Attorney General."
Solomon said he is fielding questions related to the matter and Massahos will not be commenting.
Massahos, however, has been quoted as saying, "I chose to ignore these misleading and false allegations and focused on the business of running the Office of Sheriff in the best interests of the citizens of Rockingham County.”
In a written response to the commissioners’ request for an investigation, Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin redacted the name of the person who was issued the speeding ticket.
Strelzin explained the investigation included reviews of the citation, internal email communication about traffic enforcement around the Rockingham County Complex, cell phone records and interviews with relevant people.
"This Office has concluded that Sheriff Massahos had the discretion to reduce the citation to a warning,” the letter states. “Accordingly, this Office will take no further action.”
The letter notes that the AG’s office “does not investigate or opine on the ethics surrounding law enforcement conduct,” which commissioners initially requested.