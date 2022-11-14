HAMPSTEAD — Joe Guthrie is coming off of a weeklong celebration. He won his sixth term as a state representative in Tuesday’s midterm election and turned 93 years old just after, making him the oldest to serve in the New Hampshire Statehouse.
He received the most votes in Hampstead’s House seat race at 2,604, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office reported.
For Guthrie, age is just a number. He feels good, enjoys politics and the opportunity the job gives him to make a difference at the state level.
“It keeps me physically and mentally alert,” Guthrie said. “If I can do the job, I’ll run again. It depends on my health, which seems to be holding up.”
Guthrie has been involved in municipal government and school committees since he was 26 years old.
He grew up in North Andover, where he attended high school, delivered groceries and raised his four boys along with his wife.
Guthrie’s family was known in town, he said, the makings of a campaign without campaigning.
“I just had a name that most people in town knew,” Guthrie said. “It’s like shopping for Wheaties. You know the fact that Wheaties are good and they are always on the shelf.”
He was first elected to North Andover’s School Committee, which he served on for nine years. Guthrie said he was one of the youngest elected to the committee at the time.
He later became a selectman in town.
After retiring from AT&T at age 60, Guthrie and his first wife moved to Hampstead. Guthrie was in town for less than a year before being elected as a selectman in 1989.
A few years later he ran for New Hampshire state representative. He served his first three terms before leaving to take care of his ailing wife.
Family came first, and Guthrie dropped everything to be there in her time of need.
He was later reelected as a state representative — again and again .
Now slated for his sixth term, his agenda remains the same.
“I consider myself conservative and then moderate as far as social things are concerned,” Guthrie said. “That’s the thing I try to project and it must be okay because they keep sending me back.”
A Republican throughout the years, he said he votes with his conscious on every bill that comes up and not based on party lines.
His school committee work in both North Andover and Hampstead has not been forgotten and he continues to support teachers and right-to-work bills in the state house.
“I was a union person and I went into management,” Guthrie said. “I always had a certain spot for making sure the people working had an opportunity to have a union so I’m pro-union.”
The only thing that’s changed over the years is campaigning.
Guthrie used to go door to door. He now answers any questions from residents via email or when he’s out in the community, in addition to putting up his campaign signs.
Hampstead selectmen Chair Sean Murphy has served alongside Guthrie on the town’s Board of Selectmen for a dozen years.
Murphy said Guthrie’s dedication to his work is unmatched, and he does his research before making a decision.
He sees his willingness to listen to residents as a key component to Guthrie’s longevity as a board member and state representative.
Murphy noted Guthrie has always put Hampstead’s community needs at the forefront.
“He’s a proponent of anything that’s going to improve the town,” Murphy said. “He was a big proponent of getting the fire station’s renovation approved.”
“He was in favor of the police station’s new building when that was approved,” Murphy added. “He’s always looking to improve the town for not only kids or seniors, but the town as a whole.”
Guthrie hopes to continue to represent Hampstead in the state house for as long as possible. He enjoys his work on the Municipal and County Government Committee and interacting face to face to help solve town issues.
“I wouldn’t be running at this stage in my life if I didn’t enjoy it,” Guthrie said. “I like the politics, but it’s also an opportunity to meet people all throughout the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.