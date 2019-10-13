LONDONDERRY — An aging barn in town is seeing some colorful upgrades when it comes to window treatments.
Local artisans created images of barnyard animals to grace the windows at the building at 2 Litchfield Road.
The artwork was the highlight of a "Painting Windows" event Saturday at the barn property.
Property owner Richard Flier and business partners decided the barn needed some creative improvements and enlisted the help of the Londonderry Arts Council and local artists to paint the animals and make the building more of a celebration of the arts community.
Prior to the artwork being done, Flier said the old barn was often a haven for wandering rodents, and weather. He has owned the property since 2017.
"We needed to secure the barn windows with plywood to keep the weather, animals and unauthorized people from entering the building," Flier said. "We thought asking local artists to cover the plywood with farm-themed paintings would be a fun thing to do, and make the building more interesting and attractive."
The artists worked all summer to complete their animal images to be mounted on the barn. The barn stands at the busy intersection of Mammoth, Litchfield and Stonehenge roads.
Arts Council Vice Chairman Stephanie Miville said she was excited to support the barn art project.
"Londonderry is a great place to live and I am always excited about the opportunity to support artists in the community," she said.