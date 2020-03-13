ATKINSON — Elizabeth McGowan planned and saved to cruise the world through the Semester at Sea program for years. Her father Jeff remembers her talking about it as far back as eighth grade.
The Timberlane Regional High graduate finally embarked on what was supposed to be an 81-day voyage across the Pacific and Indian Oceans on Jan. 4, according to her mother Cindy.
Elizabeth, 19, was having the time of her life, according to her mother — until organizers decided to cut the trip short and unexpectedly leave all 550 students in South Africa to make their way home during the new coronavirus global pandemic.
“This has been an absolute nightmare,” Cindy McGowan said.
Semester at Sea is a study abroad program administered by the Institute for Shipboard Education in conjunction with Colorado State University. It is open to students enrolled in any college. Elizabeth is currently a sophomore at the University of New Hampshire.
“She is very bummed out about it,” the Atkinson mom said about her daughter’s reaction to the cancellation of the rest of her trip. “She texted me that she doesn't want to leave. She feels she needs more time.”
The students on the trip previously traveled to Hawaii, Japan, Vietnam and Mauritius, according to the Semester at Sea website. Their final destination will be Cape Town, South Africa, on March 14. From there, the students, who come from all over the United States and the world, are expected to make their own travel plans home.
South Africa had 24 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, at press time.
McGowan said plane ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent days, and most more affordable flights have connections in other countries. McGowan said she's worried that if she books plane tickets for her daughter, she'll be stranded in a foreign country as the travel restrictions tighten in the United States and elsewhere.
McGowan also expressed concern that her daughter, having been to several regions where coronavirus is present and on a cruise ship, could be quarantined alone while on a layover in a foreign country like England, United Arab Emirates or Turkey.
“I don't want her stuck somewhere," she said. "I’m just worried about how some of these other countries might respond.”
“I'm sure she'll have to do a self-quarantine when she gets back,” McGowan added.
According to Layne Hanson, the vice president of public affairs at the Institute for Shipboard Education — the organization that runs the Semester at Sea program — neither the students nor the ship's crew members have been tested for the coronavirus.
“We have no reason to believe anyone has contracted coronavirus, so no one has been tested,” she said. Hanson said none of the students were exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hanson noted that when the ship was docked in other countries, students had to have their temperature taken in order to board or disembark the ship.
“We have continually been giving precautions to the students based on CDC guidelines,” Hanson said. “A medical team is briefing them regularly, especially right before students disembark. There is lots of email communications, and there is a daily newsletter.”
According to McGowan, when the ship was docked, students were allowed to travel freely and take planes or trains wherever they pleased.
Hanson also said that parents should not be worried about students getting quarantined in South Africa. She said that the program has been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Cape Town and the government of South Africa, and there was no indication that the students would be quarantined.
Hanson did acknowledge that the steps countries are taking to control the outbreak are rapidly changing.
“We have not been able to predict how the CDC, State Department, or White House will act,” she said. “We need to go on the information that we know right now.”
She added that the program's research did not indicate that countries would ask students where they have traveled or whether or not they have been on a cruise ship.
McGowan said she has been working with her daughter and the parents of other students on the trip to figure out the best way to get Elizabeth back to New Hampshire, but “it’s been chaos.”
She said parents and students have already lost thousands of dollars in canceled excursions, unused visas, and travel plans.
“Other countries could easily close their borders,” McGowan worried. “South Africa is starting to close schools there. My biggest worry is they see this girl who has been on a cruise ship and her being stuck in a country and being quarantined there alone.”
McGowan said parents suggested the ship attempt to get special permission to dock somewhere in the United States to bring the students back, but Hanson said that wasn’t really an option.
“If we could sail from Cape Town to anywhere in the U.S., it would be at least 20 days, if not 23 days to sail across the ocean, and that's going as fast as we could go,” she said. “Even if we wanted to, that's not good for the mental health for our students. That's also waiting almost a month beyond when this travel advisory took effect.”
McGowan said that after contacting the State Department, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, and University of New Hampshire, she decided that the best course of action was to book Elizabeth’s flight back to New Hampshire with a connecting flight in London and hope travel restrictions don’t tighten in the upcoming days.
“I am so, so stressed,” she said, adding that her mother died this past week, which only added to the anxiety of the situation.
McGowan and her husband Jeff said they are unimpressed with Semester at Sea’s handling of the situation. They said that although the cost of room and board for students on the ship will be prorated, no tuition will be refunded. Hanson confirmed this and said the reason tuition will be full price is because courses will be completed online.
“Information comes at the last minute from them,” Jeff McGowan said. “We feel like they are being dumped.”
While Elizabeth could not be reached for comment due to time differences and her limited access to internet, her mother said she is not concerned about the virus.
“She seems fine. These kids have no access to TV or social media,” McGowan said. “They don't see the news. She seems OK. She's upset that the cruise is ending. We spent a lot of money on this. She spent a lot of money on this. But they don't have any idea how big it is.”
McGowan said her daughter is devastated that she won’t be able to go on multiple excursions that she booked with her own money, including a three night trip to the Sahara Desert, camel rides, and a tour of the Taj Mahal.