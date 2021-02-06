LONDONDERRY — Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Musquash Field Day for 2021 will be a bit different this year.
To keep participants' safety in mind, the day planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, will include several hikes for people to enjoy.
Beginning at 10 a.m. three hikes are planned for those wanting to explore the Musquash conservation property and other town conservation lands.
Hike No. 1 is at the Kendall Pond Conservation area, a low impact hike along Beaver Brook on wide trails, approximately 1.5 miles in length.
Hike No. 2 is set for Faucher Road entrance to the Musquash, about three miles along the White Trail/Blue Trail area, passing by Dunstable Rock, the Betty Mack Trail and the Ravine Trail. Hike leaders will discuss beaver, rabbit and other habitats along the trails.
Hike No. 3 will begin at the Preserve Drive entrance to the Musquash property, about 1.75 miles along the Mathes and Heron trails to the heron rookery. Participants will learn about the herons that nest there. These trails are average width and difficulty.
Those hoping to walk any of these trails are encouraged to dress warm, bring water and enjoy the season. Each hike is limited to 20 participants in order to comply with social distancing. Registration is required in order to reserve a spot. Visit https://rb.gy/eajrbs or contact Londonderry Conservation Commission Chairman Marge Badois at 603-770-4690