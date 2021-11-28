DERRY — The annual Nutfield Holiday Parade stepped off in downtown Saturday, part of a day of holiday activities, including the parade, Very Derry activities, downtown Small Business Saturday, tree lighting, music and a food collection by Derry Rotarians.
The parade started at 1 p.m., and other activities followed including: From 2 to 5 p.m. in Veterans Hall a holiday crafts fair was held, complete with visits with Santa. There was also live music at a staqe near the town Christmas tree on Benson’s lawn.