Another death, 56 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 1,447 in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the death of a woman due to COVID-19 from Rockingham County on Monday.

She was older than 60. This brings the total number of deaths to 42.

The state also announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 64% being female and 36% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (17), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 201 (14%) of 1,447 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cases in New Hampshire

County Cases
Belknap 26
Carroll 30
Cheshire 30
Coos 2
Grafton 45
Hillsborough-Other 197
Hillsborough-Manchester 272
Hillsborough-Nashua 135
Merrimack 96
Rockingham 489
Strafford 111
Sullivan 10
County TBD 4
Total 1,447

New Hampshire Coronavirus Summary Report (Updated April 20)

*Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

**Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

***Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

****Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

NH Persons with COVID-19* 1,447
Recovered 521 (36%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 42 (3%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 884
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 201 (14%)
Current Hospitalizations** 78
Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories*** 12,848
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 6,671
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL**** 244
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,400

