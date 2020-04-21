Another death, 56 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 1,447 in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the death of a woman due to COVID-19 from Rockingham County on Monday.
She was older than 60. This brings the total number of deaths to 42.
The state also announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 1,447 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Any additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, all are adults with 64% being female and 36% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (17), Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 201 (14%) of 1,447 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Cases in New Hampshire
|County
|Cases
|Belknap
|26
|Carroll
|30
|Cheshire
|30
|Coos
|2
|Grafton
|45
|Hillsborough-Other
|197
|Hillsborough-Manchester
|272
|Hillsborough-Nashua
|135
|Merrimack
|96
|Rockingham
|489
|Strafford
|111
|Sullivan
|10
|County TBD
|4
|Total
|1,447
New Hampshire Coronavirus Summary Report (Updated April 20)
|NH Persons with COVID-19*
|1,447
|Recovered
|521 (36%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|42 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|884
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|201 (14%)
|Current Hospitalizations**
|78
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories***
|12,848
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|6,671
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL****
|244
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,400