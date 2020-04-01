CONCORD, N.H. — State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said Wednesday another person died from the new coronavirus in New Hampshire, bringing the total number of deaths in the Granite State to four.
Chan said there are currently 415 reported cases of the highly contagious and potentially lethal virus in the state.
Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized because of the virus, though the state is investigating other potential hospitalizations and deaths that could be linked to the outbreak, he said.
The virus is "widespread and prevalent" in most communities across the state, Chan said, adding only about 6,400 Granite State residents have been tested.
