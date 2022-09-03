SALEM, N.H. — Big yellow buses returned to Salem streets this week, one of the clearest signs that school is back in session.
Students making their debut or returning to one of the town’s five elementary schools were supported by staff and parents from the get-go, often on sidewalks and playgrounds before even stepping foot inside buildings Wednesday.
Salem High School was bustling similarly, with the Class of 2023 beginning their last year in the district with confidence.
Freshmen were issued their own laptop computers Tuesday as part of the district’s one-to-one computer initiative program.
Woodbury Middle School Principal Matthew Barry showed students through changes, including a new wing, during major renovations that remain ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.