Apollo K-9 starts career strong, locates gun 

SALEM, N.H. — After a week on the job, Salem police K-9 Apollo was put to work Monday and successfully located a discarded handgun during a criminal threatening investigation.
Police announced shortly after that Ryan Brochu, 33, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with three felonies: two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a count of falsifying physical evidence.
The initial call came in about 9 a.m., according to police, from a victim reportedly threatened with a gun and a baseball bat at Tint World, 90 North Broadway. The caller told police he and Brochu "had words in the past."
Police said Brochu fled before officers arrived, but was taken into custody near Mall Road about an hour and a half later.
No one was reported injured.
According to investigators, it was determined that the gun used in the incident had been discarded in Hampstead, in the area of Gigante Road.
Salem police aided by Hampstead officers conducted a search, which was wrapped up when K-9 Apollo and his handler, Officer Dan Nelson, successfully found the gun in question.
Apollo began his patrol work with the Salem Police Department last week after completing the Boston Police K-9 Academy and is Nelson's second K-9 partner. His first, K-9 Trigger, retired earlier this year.
Brochu was released on personal recognizance bail and will be called to Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.