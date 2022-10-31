A Manchester man is facing charges after a local man was fatally shot in the roadway Saturday afternoon in Manchester.
Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, reportedly a Londonderry resident.
According to a press release, at approximately 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Manchester police responded to the area of South Willow and Kaye streets not far from the Mall of New Hampshire after receiving reports of shots fired.
Officers said they found Cardakovic unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That area of South Willow, also near Interstate 293, remained closed for hours Saturday.
Harris is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for unknowingly causing the death of Cardakovic by shooting him with a firearm; and alternatively for recklessly causing the death of Cardakovic under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to the press statement.
Harris will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.