Arrest made in snow, ice related crash

LONDONDERRY — A Derry man was arrested and is being charged for causing a crash that seriously injured a local man when snow and ice dislodged from a box truck he was operating, police said.
Richard Leiter, 60, turned himself in to Londonderry police Wednesday and is facing charges in connection to a crash that happened Dec. 9.
Leiter is accused of driving with snow and ice on top of his box truck, which police say came loose on Route 102 and struck a grey Honda Accord operated by Michael Conroy, 22, of Londonderry.
Conroy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes. He underwent several surgeries both locally and at a Boston hospital to repair the injuries and remove numerous pieces of glass from both eyes.
Leiter faces charges including vehicular assault, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor and negligent driving.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Londonderry police, in coordination with the New Hampshire State Police, will host an in-person press conference at the police station, 268A Mammoth Road, to reinforce Jessica's Law, requiring drivers to remove snow and ice from the top of vehicles before driving on a public roadway.
Jessica's Law is named for Jessica Smith, killed in 1999 in a traffic crash.
Conroy, who hoped to be at Friday's news conference, will not attend due to his injuries, but did relay a personal message about what happened to him, saying, "Please take two minutes to brush off your car or truck. It could literally save a life and it almost took mine."