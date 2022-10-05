KINGSTON — Local artists will auction off original artwork at “Fuel for Vets,” an effort to help veterans pay exorbitant heating costs this winter.
The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Kingston Community Library with a brunch at 10:30 a.m. and live art auction from noon to 2 p.m.
Nearly 40 pieces of donated artwork will be available.
“There are going to be people making choices between food and heat this winter, and it certainly shouldn’t be veterans,” said Dannielle Genovese, who planned the event.
Genovese, a Hampstead artist and former Sanborn Regional High School teacher, thought of the idea for the auction while going through some of her artwork at home.
She wanted to find a way to donate her pieces and have them auctioned off for a good cause. She reached out to local artists and found support for the idea, including from members of the Seacoast Artist Association.
Genovese decided on the beneficiary for the auction after a recent visit to the Manchester Veteran Affairs Medical Center with her husband, who served in the National Guard and receives services.
“At that time the headlines came out about what heating fuel was going to cost and I was horrified and I thought, ‘Who can afford that with a fixed income?’ I think the need will be tremendous,” said Genovese.
Michelle Baker, a fellow Hampstead artist who also has military connections, saw the same news and was quick to donate her own artwork and lend a hand with the auction.
Kingston Community Library Director Melissa Mannon and staff have worked closely with Genovese to host the event.
“Our name is the Kingston Community Library so we’re really happy to be doing something like this for the community,” Mannon said. “The money is going to local people in need.”
The library partnered with Swim For A Mission, a New Hampshire non-profit, to ensure net proceeds reach the selected veterans to assist with their fuel bills.
The artwork can now be viewed inside the library. Those unable to attend the auction but interested in a piece can still place a bid until the day of the event, as it is both a silent and live auction.
Tickets cost $50 each.
For more information on the auction, to purchase tickets, make a donation or preview the artwork to be auctioned, visit kingston-library.org/fuel.
Anyone with questions can contact the Kingston Community Library at 603-642-3521.
