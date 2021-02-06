LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Arts Council and its seventh annual Arts Cafe will have a new look this winter, going online through the month of February and featuring a collection of artists with their artwork and musical talents on display.
In past years, the typical Arts Cafe was a live event filled with art, crafts and music. This year due to COVID-19, it's all virtual.
"I've enjoyed putting together the Arts Cafe show each February and wanted to come up with an idea for this year's event," said Karen Giguere, Arts Council treasurer. "With help from many Arts Council members, we are able to continue this tradition even with COVID.
Giguere also thanked Stephen Lee for preparing the "Arts Cafe 2021" web page at londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe-2021.
People who want to tune in can scroll the site to discover musicians and artists then click on their links to learn more about their music and other artistic talents. Purchases can also be made through the online site.
Featured artists this year are Susan Hanna, Maureen Rose, Karyn Dickson, Virginia Demers, Ingeborg Seaboyer, Babara Scott, and Ku-chuan Hsiao. Musicians included are Greg Descoteaux and Dan Sirois (The Last Duo), Danielle Lussier, and Derek and Heather Trenholm (Girl Meets Boy).
For information about the virtual Arts Cafe, call Larry Casey at 603-867-3077 or email to larrycaseynh@gmail.com.