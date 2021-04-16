WINDHAM — The school district has named its new leader to take over the job effective next year.
Dr. Kori Alice Becht, currently the district's assistant superintendent, will become Superintendent of Schools effective Jan. 1, 2022, replacing current Superintendent Richard Langlois who announced his plans to retire.
Langlois will remain in place through Dec. 31 of this year and will continue in a six-month advisory capacity to help with the transition.
Becht has been part of the Windham district for more than 21 years, serving as a sixth-grade teacher, assistant principal at Windham Middle School and then promoted to principal, serving that school through 2010.
She then went on to take the principal job at Windham Center School before moving forward to serve as director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, eventually moving into the assistant superintendent role.
In a statement from the Windham School Board, Becht was also described as someone that would assist the district during transitional times, including serving time as principal of Windham High and acting superintendent.
"Dr. Becht’s loyalty to Windham knows no bounds and her familiarity with our district is unmatched," the statement read. "She has demonstrated her quality of leadership through her multiple experiences and levels of leadership throughout our district. She is uniquely qualified for this role and we are fortunate to have her assume the superintendent role for the district."
The statement added that once the board was notified of Langlois' intent to retire, it was also his goal to continue to work with the board to ensure a smooth transition once Becht takes the top job.
"He has been a steadfast advocate for public education and, under his leadership, Windham has continued to gain the distinction and recognition for consistent high-achieving academic performance and leadership," the board statement read.
District successes under Langlois' watch included the completion of the Golden Brook School construction project and renovations at Windham Middle School.
"Superintendent Langlois also successfully instituted a full-day kindergarten program, established a multi-year district improvement plan with a rubric for measurement of district goals and achievements, and introduced evidence/data-based school improvement plans as the foundation for district budget development," the statement read.
The board thanked Langlois for his service to the school community, serving as superintendent for more than five years.
"We wish Mr. Langlois the best in his upcoming retirement and want to recognize his depth of service and commitment to the district as well as the significant contributions he has made to our students, staff, and community," the statement read.