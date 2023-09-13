ATKINSON — The Board of Selectmen voted to change the position of fire chief from part-time to full-time as the town takes the first step in hiring a new chief after former Chief Brian Murray died suddenly and unexpectedly in July.
The board unanimously approved the change at Monday’s meeting, noting that daily responsibilities of the chief’s position have grown in recent years.
Selectman Gregory Spero said increased staffing and training requirements, along with extra paperwork like ambulance contracts, are enough to change this to a full-time position.
“It’s more imperative now to have a full-time chief,” Spero said. “I spoke with the former chief numerous times and you could just tell the plate was so full because the hours weren’t there for him.”
Murray could only work 26 hours a week because he was retired from the Salem Fire Department. Before Murray, prior chiefs worked up to 32 hours a week. A full-time chief would work at least 40 hours a week and would be paid a salary. The salary has not been established.
Town Administrator John Apple presented a memo to the board, detailing the benefits associated with hiring a full-time chief.
Town officials looked at 12 towns similar in size to Atkinson, two of which had part-time chiefs.
They examined how the towns were structured and how they utilized a full-time role. Apple noted while neighboring Hampstead has a part-time chief, they also have a full-time captain who oversees fire personnel.
“As we look at increasing possibly staffing for the department, that workload could also increase in many different capacities,” Apple said.
Interim fire Chief Andrew Schafer explained there’s enough fire service work in Atkinson to make it a full-time position.
“There are certain things that happen during the day unexpectedly to offer a level of supervision,” Schafer said.
Schafer also explained how it’s hard to attend state association meetings with town commitments in a shorter work week.
“Twenty-six (hours) is tight,” Schafer added.
While the salary hasn’t been determined, Apple told the board compensation would be dependent on a candidate’s experience and qualifications.
Apple will now finalize the job description for the position before advertising for it. Then a hiring panel will interview prospective candidates.
