ATKINSON — Not everyone sees the holidays as a time of celebration, joy and togetherness. In fact, it can feel quite the opposite to some people, Jim Thomas, pastor of the Atkinson Congregational Church, said.
“If this sounds like you, please join us Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. for the Blue Christmas – Longest Night Service,” he said.
This in-person gathering also will be streamed online, accessible from the church’s home page at atkinsoncc.org.
“Loneliness and sadness can be huge triggers this time of year ... so can the pressures to do everything, from being the perfect host and buying amazing gifts to traveling to visit family or saying yes to every event,” Thomas said.
“The pandemic has also magnified a sense of loss and isolation for many, so this service is especially needed this year,” he continued.
More than 60 years ago, Elvis Presley recorded “Blue Christmas,” which speaks of loneliness that some people experience during the holiday season, Thomas said.
“The song is the inspiration for Blue Christmas services adopted by Christian churches over the years, usually offered near the longest night of the year, which is typically Dec. 21,” he said.
Atkinson Congregational Church, affectionately known as the Light on the Hill, has been welcoming all people since 1772, when Stephen Peabody, brother-in-law to John Adams, became the church’s first pastor.
Today, Thomas serves as pastor and spiritual leader. Behind-the-scenes work also takes place at the church, such as being a collection point for local food pantries.
Regular Sunday services at Atkinson Congregational Church are held at 10 a.m. both in person at the church and online via atkinsoncc.org.