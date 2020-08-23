ATKINSON — Members of the town's Conservation Commission warn that an endangered and a threatened species of turtle could be in jeopardy since the state approved plans for a local real estate developer to add seven homes in a sensitive area of a local housing project.
According to developer Michael Green, the project's original plan called for 67 homes to be built at the former Page Farm. On the 87-acre property, town officials approved a plan for 60 homes, according to planning documents.
Green says he went to the state Department of Environmental Services to get approval for the other seven homes, through a special permit.
He was granted that permit after striking an agreement with the state to pay $30,000 to a New Hampshire aquatic wildlife fund, according to a letter obtained by The Eagle-Tribune.
The Page Farm development has been contentious with the town’s Conservation Commission for years because of the turtles who make their home on the property, said Chairman Paul Wainwright. He's seen both Blanding's turtles — which are classified as endangered by New Hampshire Fish and Game — and spotted turtles — which are classified as threatened by Fish and Game — in the area.
At one time the town had the opportunity to purchase some of the land and prevent development, but both deals fell through. In 2017, a previous developer offered 20 acres of land to the town for $300,000 and then in 2018 Green offered five acres for $500,000.
When Green bought the project it was already permitted for 60 homes, but a previous environmental study said the land could handle 67. Wainwright said that if the project had included 67 from the start the commission would have worked with Green to ensure minimal damage to the turtle's habitat.
It's now easier to build homes in environmentally sensitive areas in New Hampshire after DES changed its rules regarding such developments.
According to the previous rules, developments could "not result in adverse impacts" to state- or federally-listed threatened or endangered species or their habitats.
The new rules — the result of a 2019 lawsuit — say that developments cannot “jeopardize the continued existence” of endangered or threatened animals.
This change has conservation advocates in Atkinson and across the state worried.
“No individual project would (jeopardize an entire species), but cumulative projects could,” said Jim O’Brien, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy.
He said it was unclear how developers are following this new rule, and how DES interprets it.
Rene Pelletier, land use manager for DES, said it was up to the state's Fish and Game Department to determine how best to diminish harm to wildlife in the areas that are to be developed.
“In this case… one of the components had to be mitigation, that was fish and game’s (choice) as to what was a reasonable solution,” Pelletier said.
He explained that there are a series of steps developers should take when building in areas with endangered species, such as looking for specific areas where the proposed homes would not disrupt the environment as much. When it is not possible to mitigate such disturbances, that’s when developers can make payments to specific funds, such as Green did.
O'Brien worries about the precedent these payments set.
“Are the developers and state going straight to the payment because that’s easier?” He asked.
There's going to be a virtual public hearing about the rule change Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. held by the state. More information can be found at des.nh.gov/media/pr/2020/20200804-public-input-sessions.htm