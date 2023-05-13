ATKINSON — The Conservation Commission hopes to protect turtles from being killed or injured on busy streets this spring, as they begin egg-laying season.
“This is a perilous time of year for turtles,” according to the The Orianne Society, a reptile and amphibian conservation organization. “Year after year in late spring, female turtles haul themselves up out of their lakes, ponds, and wetlands to find a place to nest on land. Many of those turtles will cross roads in the process, and some will not make it to the other side.”
The Commission purchased six “Turtle Crossing” signs last fall to aid in the cause.
Those signs will be erected in the coming weeks on streets including Maple Avenue and Island Pond Road where numerous turtle road fatalities have been reported.
The signs will stay up through July to bring attention to the time turtles are most actively on the move. The Conservation Commission plans to order an additional sign for next spring.
Conservation Commission Member Monique Chretien — and animal behaviorist — is leading the charge.
She worked with Conservation Commission Chairman Paul Wainwright to determined best streets for the signage based on reporting from residents where the most turtle fatalities were sighted.
There are different species of turtles native to New Hampshire. In Atkinson, there are Blanding’s, Spotted, and Eastern Painted Turtles to name a few that call the town home. They can all live upwards of 70 years.
Chretien said the concern is young turtles are killed before they have a chance to reproduce as it takes them several years to reach maturity.
The signs will look to get people to slow down and allow turtles to cross the road so they can reproduce and increase their population.
Chretien said if turtles are killed before they reach this crucial age, the number of turtles in this area will continue to decline.
Turtles come out of hibernation as early as April and begin warming up to their environment. “The thing that is so critical is turtles are now on the move,” Chretien said.
Female turtles specifically start heading to their nesting and breeding locations beginning in May. This goes on through early July as they travel to their favorite locations. “They go back to the same places year after year,” Chretien said.
She said the signs will bring attention to wildlife that use certain roads as corridors.
Turtles don’t have the advantage of speed like deer, or even squirrels, to jet out of the way of oncoming traffic. The signs will help decrease car speeds to allow people to slow down and stop if they see a turtle crossing.
Chretien said if someone sees a turtle in the road and wants to help, make sure it’s safe to pull over.
After picking up a turtle to remove it from harms way, it’s important to point the animal’s head in the same direction it was facing when picked up, and place it on the side of the road it was heading for. Otherwise, it’s just going to turn around again.
Taking photos is also important, she added. This allows state organizations like New Hampshire Fish and Games to collect information that could lead to future protection of turtle habitats.
“All turtles deserve to live,” Chretien said. “All wildlife deserve to live. We put our roads in their way over their little corridors they need to travel in order to nest or breed.”
