ATKINSON — Fire Chief Brian Murray died Sunday, members of the Atkinson Board of Selectmen and Fire Department have announced.
“Chief Murray left us, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership and selfless service to our community,” a press release states.
Murray served as Atkinson's chief for more than two years. He was a member of New Hampshire fire and EMS services since 1989.
Throughout his time in Atkinson, Murray helped the department grow, implementing new strategies and utilizing state-of-the-art technology to enhance firefighting and EMS capabilities.
“His visionary approach has left an indelible mark on the department, setting a standard of excellence that will be upheld by future generations,” officials state in the release.
He is described as a beloved member of the community and a chief who led by example during dangerous situations and critical incidents.
“His kindness and compassion touched countless lives, inspiring admiration and respect from all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the release states.
