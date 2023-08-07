WINDHAM — A sea of white and black caps began forming in the parking lot outside the Carrier Funeral Home on Saturday morning. White caps denoted fire department officers, while black caps signified firefighters. They came from all over New Hampshire and beyond to honor Atkinson Fire Chief Brian Murray, 53, who died suddenly last Sunday leaving behind a wife and daughter.
Murray’s reach was clear from the hundreds of attending firefighters, from countless departments, many of whom had worked directly with him.
Lt. Chris Hamilton from the Salem Fire Department worked with Murray for 25 years. Hamilton said he met Murray while working in the state honor guard in Durham.
The two worked together for a few years in Manchester and then in Salem, N.H., where Murray spent 15 years.
“He was a great man, very caring, giving, a great firefighter, one of the better firefighters I have ever met,” Hamilton said.
He said the two kept in touch “very much” over the years and that he is still close with his family.
“We didn’t stop being friends when he left,” he said. “It’s a terrible day, it’s nice to see the turnout but it’s still terrible.”
Hamilton said his strongest memory of Murray had been the chief’s smile.
“Just his smile,” he said. “He was just happy in life, good friends and that kind of thing.”
He added that he has been the same guy since starting out as a firefighter.
“He wouldn’t ask you to do things he wouldn’t do,” he said. “He was always that way.”
The parking lot outside the funeral home was quiet as the firefighters gathered in groups to take pictures in front of Atkinson Engine 3. A black and purple fabric sat on the vehicle, known as bunting.
The chief’s assistant Sharon O’Donnell recalled Murray always being appreciative of her work.
“I just had so much respect for him,” she said. “Such a kind caring person, best boss I ever had.”
She recalled a visit he got from second-graders from Atkinson Academy.
“Seeing him talk to all the young kids and how passionate he is about his job and relaying that to the kids,” she said.
“Good with kids, good with everyone.”
Like many she described his death as “shocking” and “unexpected.”
Former Atkinson fire chief Michael Murphy said Murray was known for acting with respect.
“That right there makes a man stand out,” he said.
He said the situation was especially difficult due to Murray having a young family.
“It’s a difficult time for a lot of people,” he said.
Also there was Murphy’s son, Atkinson Deputy Chief of Operations Andy Murphy.
“Chief Murray came over to us about 2-1/2 years ago,” he said.
“Right off the bat you could tell he was a firefighter. He loved the training, he loved the crew, he loved the day room table,” which is where firefighters gather after calls.
Andy Murphy said his favorite memory of the chief had to do with training.
“I think it’s just his love for the training nights and seeing the guys break a sweat and showing us the skills,” he said. “He came to us with a long career and a lot of experience and just being able to show us that experience.”
Andy Murphy said firefighter training is a lot about studying but it’s also a lot about being able to physically do things.
“That’s where you learn how you are going to act in those situations and chief put himself on the floor with us,” he said.
He said Murray had been friendly, easy to talk to and approachable.
The sea of hundreds turned to a river that flowed into the funeral home as the firefighters lined up to pay their final respects during a walkthrough.
On the outskirts stood Trisha Ferguson who said Murray was a mentor to her son during his time at the Salem Fire Department. Murray’s daughter is also a member of a gymnastics gym Ferguson owns.
“She is there about 20 hours a week, so we are very close to the family,” she said. “Salt of the earth, very real, very kind.”
She said Murray served as a mentor for her son when he joined the Salem Fire Department at 19.
“Anything he needed, any question he had, he was just there,” she said.
“Larger than life, that family,” added Kara Lemay, Murphy’s daughter’s preschool gymnastic teacher. “Always made everybody feel welcome and happy.”
Murray died while in the area of Pittsburg, New Hampshire.
His cause of death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
He was also remembered by the police he worked with. Michael Geha worked a traffic detail below a towering engine hoisting an American flag at the funeral. Geha is a detective at the Salem Police department and knew Murray for more than eight years.
“The police and fire departments, we go out to a lot of calls together,” Geha said.
“He was one of the good guys.”
He said fire departments and police departments often formulate plans together.
Geha recalled seeing Murray, then a Salem firefighter, during a situation where someone needed immediate assistance.
“He did not hesitate, he was not second guessing things, he just, right through the door,” Geha said. “He will be the first guy to get in that door.”
“It’s a sad day in New Hampshire,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.