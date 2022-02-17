ATKINSON — Fire Chief Brian Murray says he’ll be forced to make serious department cuts if voters reject a $5.8 million town budget at the upcoming election.
The number of responders sent to each call, training and equipment needs are all at risk, he said.
The figure proposed by town officials after negotiations with each department rose from $5.7 million during the annual deliberative session, and in the process lost the support of the budget committee.
The session was voters’ last chance to make changes before official ballots are printed for the March 8 election.
Additions were made in order to provide health insurance for the incoming town administrator and assistant town administrator; to replace decks at the community center; to cover another laborer at the highway department; to replace an overhead door at the town garage; and for health and welfare needs.
Before any changes, Budget Committee member Bill Smith said, “this is the largest budget increase that I have seen in my 12 years on the budget committee, percentage wise.”
The $5.7 million budget represents an increase of 12%. Voters have not approved a budget since 2020.
Police chief Timothy Crowley says collective bargaining agreements in place for police department members help with staffing concerns, but he could face decisions similar to Murray without full funding.
“Our biggest hit would be training, equipment and maintenance,” Crowley said. “A problem that’s come up in New Hampshire is new mandated training. When the money’s not there to send people to those training sessions, you have to get creative.”
Police are asking for a 7.4% increase in the latest budget, he said, noting, “we’re not asking for anything that’s not absolutely necessary.”
Without the support of the budget committee, some fear the $5.8 million figure will not garner the majority support it needs to pass. In that case, the default budget is the same as last year — $5.5 million — with only legally required additions.
“We had to work with a default budget last year also, and we got through it, but it was difficult,” Murray said. “We really held our line on spending, and for us to have to do that again this year is going to be devastating.”
Atkinson has four full-time firefighters and 28 call members, who are paid for their training and emergency responses only.
Besides having to cut back on how many responders are sent to certain calls if the funding fails, Murray says weekly training may disappear.
“As of right now it’s open to everyone. Not everyone can make it every week, but we’re looking for people to be there 80% of the time,” he said. “That’s paid training, so we’d have to scale back.”
Subjects include pump operations, search and rescue procedures, as well as hose line advancement. Murray says training is especially important as the town grows, noting 518 new residential housing units in town between 2016 and 2020.
At a meeting Feb. 8, the Budget Committee turned its attention to a state rule in danger of being violated with the new increases.
The total amount appropriated, including the budget and all other spending items on the ballot, cannot exceed the total recommended by the Budget Committee by more than 10%.
Chairman Smith said that means, “if the voters were to approve all of those warrant articles, the (state) Department of Revenue Administration after the election will disallow some of them.”
He said the state works backwards, starting at the bottom of the ballot. Members were unsure at the meeting if items would be eliminated entirely or figures reduced.