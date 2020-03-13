ATKINSON — Just two weeks ago, 17-year-old Katie Lonergan was in Italy on a school trip — shopping at the Campo De Fiori, exploring the ancient city of Pompeii, hiking Mt. Vesuvius and eating gelato every night.
The Timberlane Regional High junior called it "the most fun I have ever had."
Then the Atkinson teen developed flu-like symptoms a few days before she was scheduled to return to New Hampshire, sparking fears about the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19. Outside of China, Italy has the most confirmed cases of the illness at 15,000. So far more than 1,000 Italians have died.
Katie was tested for the virus here in the United States and her results were negative. However, the past two weeks she and other 11 students from the trip — along with their siblings — have been asked to stay home. Her mother Cathy, a special education teacher at Timberlane Regional High, was also asked to stay home.
However, Katie is the only person from the trip who has spent the past two weeks quarantined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because she returned home with flu-like symptoms.
It started with a sore throat
From the beginning, Katie said, she didn't worry that she had the new coronavirus.
“Sometimes you just get sick when you're traveling,” Katie said. “Your immune system is down and there's all sorts of colds and the flu going around, so I honestly just the whole time thought it was a cold, or maybe the flu.”
Katie said that no one on the trip seemed concerned about the risk of coronavirus when they arrived in Italy on Feb. 21.
"It wasn't even really a big deal there when we got there. It didn't really start being on anyone's radar until later, and even then it was only 100 cases or so,” Katie said. “And it was seven or eight hours away from where we were, like, we weren't anywhere near it. Coronavirus never scared me that much to be completely honest with you."
On a Wednesday, Katie said she developed a sore throat and informed chaperones. She woke the following day, feeling like she was definitely sick with a cold or the flu. On the Friday, her symptoms felt worse, Katie said, but she wasn’t really concerned that she might have coronavirus, despite the fears in the region at the time. It didn't occur to anyone mention it to authorities.
“We weren't near Milan or Florence or Venice where it was,” Katie said, noting that most of the confirmed coronavirus cases at the time were in northern Italy. The school trip visited cities in southern Italy. “We were in Rome, Naples and Sorrento.”
On the way home Saturday at the airport, Katie said she took a double-dose of cold medicine and kept a hand-full of numbing cough drops with her so that she wouldn't stir up any suspicion at the airport. Katie said she was afraid of being detained in Italy or Germany, where the group had a layover, and that she believed dealing with illness would be easier at home. She also said everyone in the group wore masks which helped them blend in at the airport.
Katie said neither she, nor her chaperones, ever believed she had to inform the Italian authorities about what Katie believed was just a cold.
“I just kind of was conscientious of how I was acting when I was walking through places and when I was talking to the customs officials,” Katie said. “The whole paranoia set in when we got home.”
Katie said that her mother, Cathy Lonergan, contacted Katie’s pediatrician the day after she returned on Sunday, March 1. That day, the state contacted Katie and told her she needed to be quarantined, Katie said.
On March 3, Katie was officially tested for the coronavirus, she said, and on March 5, she got the negative results back.
Life in quarantine
Despite the fact that Katie is no longer displaying symptoms and has been found not to have the virus, she still has to complete her CDC-mandated 14-day quarantine.
“It's been really hard, I have been trying to do productive stuff like cleaning out my closet and catching up on homework, ” Katie said. “But it's definitely really hard, and one of the hardest parts is not being able to do things that I normally do, like go to work, or I have a horse and I can't go and ride.”
Katie’s teachers have been trying to keep her, and the other students who went to Italy, up-to-date on school work by providing work online, but Katie said she feels like she is at a disadvantage compared to students who are getting in-person instruction.
“This is the year that's important for me to buckle down academically,” Katie said. “I'll be taking the SATs soon.”
Though Katie's mother Cathy was also asked by the district not to go to the school for two weeks, her father David has been going to work in Andover, because he was never asked to self-quarantine by the CDC or by his workplace.
Her siblings Tim and Molly no longer live at home, and her brother Brian is away at college.
Katie said both she and her mother have been coping with boredom while on quarantine.
“I can't say we haven't watched a lot of Netflix,” Cathy Lonergan said. The mother and daughter said they were binge-watching shows like "Heartland," "Grey’s Anatomy" and "The Bachelor."
Katie said she was also baking to deal with the lack of socialization. She said she’s made all sorts of treats including peanut butter cookies, grasshopper pie and apple pie muffins.
Dealing with the fear of others
But in addition to the tedium of quarantine life, Katie said one of the most difficult things to deal with have been the “vicious” rumors she sees on social media.
“It's scary. What's on the news is scary. Schools are shutting down,” Katie said. “People are scared and that's OK, but from that fear, you know, there's no empathy toward us. No one has asked us how our trip was.”
She added, “I think people are just scared about what they don't know.”
Katie said comments on social media range from “If you get us sick, we will never talk to you again,” to criticisms of the parents of students who went to Italy.
“It’s criticizing 16 and 17 year olds for something they couldn't control,” Katie said. “It would be nice if someone said, ‘Well, I hope they had fun.’”
Cathy Lonergan said that even though Katie tested negative for coronavirus, they have been following the rules of quarantine to the letter.
“She has not gone out. She has not had company. I took her for a ride in the car once,” Lonergan said. “There has been a lot of hate stuff on social media about these kids, and I didn’t want to give people the opportunity to say anything else bad.”
Lonergan added that she wants people on social media to think about the impact of their words.
“Remember there are people behind these words,” the mother stressed. “They are somebody's children. A little compassion would go a long way. “
Katie said her quarantine ends on Saturday, and to celebrate the end of her isolation, she is having all of her friends from the trip to Italy over to her house. On Sunday, she said she will return to her job as a lifeguard at Cedardale Health and Fitness in Haverhill, and on Monday, Katie and the rest of the students from the Italy trip will return to school.
“I'm most excited for my life to go back to the normal tedious things,” Lonergan said.
Superintendent Earl Metzler said the school is prepared for the return of the students who went to Italy.
“It's really tailored to meet the individual needs,” Metzler said, adding that teachers will work directly with students to make sure they are caught up on school work. “They'll do whatever the students need. The students will identify what they need when they return, and whether that's tutoring or extra time for assignments, the teachers will handle it on a case-by-case basis.”
Metzler also said that teachers are trained to keep an eye out for and mistreatment of students, and they will make sure that the students returning to school will be treated fairly both by staff and their peers.
“I would say the school has been great,” Cathy Lonergan said. “The administration has worked hard on making it as easy as possible for these kids, but it's new territory. It's a fluid situation.”
Katie said that the aftermath of the trip to Italy has been extremely stressful. She said the entire group that went to Italy is nervous about schoolwork, and that they were all dealing with criticism on social media.
But Katie said that if she had the chance to go back in time to before the trip knowing what she knows now, she would still go to Italy.