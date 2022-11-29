ATKINSON — The town’s recreation department is lending a hand to local seniors in need this holiday season. and members of the community can play a crucial role.
The joint effort involves Rockingham Nutrition and Meals on Wheels’ “Santa for Seniors” program, as well as Atkinson Elder Services.
The groups will collect various items — toiletries, food and gift cards — for senior residents who might not be able to get out of their homes or buy things themselves for various reasons.
Recreation and Elder Services Director Noriko Yoshida-Travers is in charge of the giving tree, an actual, festive tree set up at the Atkinson Community Center, adorned with lists of items sought.
Donations will be assembled into gift baskets for a total of 24 Atkinson residents.
Eight of those Atkinson seniors in need will benefit from this year’s program through Plaistow’s Vic Geary Senior Drop-in Center Meals on Wheels program.
Sixteen additional seniors will receive gifts donated from the giving tree through Atkinson Elder Services.
Meals on Wheels drivers will distribute the gift baskets.
Yoshida-Travers said her departments have always looked to find ways to brighten seniors’ days, especially around the holidays.
The baskets give these particular residents something to look forward to and open for the holidays, she explained.
Clothing, non-slip socks, grocery store gift cards and snacks are still needed.
Yoshida-Travers said the benefiting senior residents decide what they would like.
“These are necessary items they need, but they might not have enough to get it or they don’t have a way to get it,” she said.
She tries to also include items like flashlights, batteries and warm hats that will round out the gifts.
Support in the form of donations has been strong since the outset.
The giving tree has been available to the public since this weekend’s town tree lighting, Sunday, Nov. 27, with just 35 of the 92 tags remaining the following day.
Yoshida-Travers has seen the number of seniors in Atkinson remain unchanged through recent years. She said some have moved away, but they’ve gained others.
“Our residents are always great, especially during the holiday season,” she said. “Our community gets together and supports each other.”
Those interested in picking a tag can contact Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098.
Gifts can be dropped off at the Community Center through Dec. 8.
Yoshida-Travers and volunteers will then shop for uncollected and missing items for the gift baskets before they are distributed on Dec. 12.
