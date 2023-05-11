ATKINSON — The town will hold its Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall, 19 Academy Ave., with many events taking place prior to its start.
There will be a bike decoration contest with a red-white-and-blue theme sponsored by the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club. The lineup begins at 9:30 a.m., with judging from the Town Hall’s front lawn.
The parade route begins right on Academy Avenue and will take a left on Leroy before taking a right on Main Street to the Dow Common for the ceremony.
The ceremony at Dow Common will begin at about 11 a.m.
After the ceremony, the annual cookout at the fire station will take place.
The Timberlane Community Music Association Band will perform and the Kimball House will be available for tours by the Atkinson Historical Society.
Contact Chris Winchell at 603-548-0184 or by email at cwinchell@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Library talk on Native American life
PLAISTOW — The public library at 85 Main St. will host a talk by Robert Goodby, professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, on Native American life in the Granite State 12,000. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 24.
More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene. In 2009, an archaeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of their stay and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England.
The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bone. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America.
The discovery and excavation of the site was required by the National Historic Preservation Act.
Please register online at tinyurl.com/y84fncsf.
This event is funded by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
East Kingston starts Housing Needs Assessment
EAST KINGSTON — The town’s Planning Board has launched its Housing Needs Assessment Survey and is asking residents to participate.
The survey should take five minutes or less to complete. Following the last survey question, there is a space to enter personal contact information for participants interested in joining a housing needs discussion group. Paper copies of the Housing Needs Assessment Survey will be available at the East Kingston Town Offices and Library. The survey will be open through May 22 and is available at tinyurl.com/ymmy2k6k.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.