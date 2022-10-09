ATKINSON — Town officials approved spending $168,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for the police department to upgrade its records management system. The improvements will also benefit the fire department and its efficiency when dispatching.
Patrol officers will now be able to file on-site reports.
“We need to act on this because it’s a matter of public safety,” Selectman William Baldwin said as the board unanimously approved the allotted funds.
The sharing of information between their public safety entities and other towns is critical, he added, and this tool will help that flow.
“It’s long overdue,” Baldwin said.
Atkinson police officers currently have to re-file reports from road incidents back at the station. They hand write tickets and other reports and then type the information again.
It’s a time-consuming process.
“I think it’s one of the best things to get us into the 21st century,” said police Chief Timothy Crowley.
Plaistow installed this system in vehicles this year. By following suit, Atkinson’s communication with neighboring towns to log calls and have information readily available greatly increases.
Officers can file reports such as citations, complaints and affidavits from inside the cruiser and send them directly to the state department with this software upgrade.
Additionally, parties involved in a crash will now be able to get a printout of any incident report immediately, instead of driving to the station later.
Atkinson’s police department is small, and because of that, the chief said not every officer can be on the road at once — though that’s an essential function.
“That cuts down on our officers’ hours in the station,” Crowley said. “We want them to be out on the road. They can take their office, their desk and put it in the cruiser. and they can do ninety percent of their work right there.”
The department takes pride that Atkinson was named the safest New Hampshire town to live in by a recent study. The chief sees this upgrade as a vital component to upholding that distinction.
Crowley said that means he needs his patrol officers proactively out in the town; responding to traffic incidents, looking into suspicious people and checking buildings, businesses and parks to ensure residents remain safe.
If officers run back and forth to the station, they aren’t on the road being as effective as they can be, he emphasized.
Fire Chief Brian Murray told the board that it will improve dispatches and their accuracy as well.
Dispatches to fires can be customized under the new system and help reduce response times.
As it stands, the department works off of hard-copies of paperwork that document what type of truck is needed for certain residential or commercial buildings, and if a larger town like Salem is needed for assistance.
The new system would automatically populate what’s needed.
