ATKINSON — A single vote tipped the scales toward the rejection of a citizen's petition to raise $7,015 to fund Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth.
The group promotes regional efforts for community wellness services for young people, and therefore seeks contributions from the communities it serves.
Residents were split, with 545 votes in favor and 546 against.
According to a New Hampshire election law, a recount can occur with a signed petition by 10 voters within seven days — in this case Tuesday, March 20.
The cost is $10.
SoRock Program Director Charlotte Scott said a request for petition materials for a recount has been initiated at Atkinson Town Hall.
Scott was disappointed with the outcome and felt that a recount was worth the effort. She said numerous Atkinson residents called her and felt the same way.
SoRock will not turn away Atkinson youth in need, according to Scott.
Town officials did not support the ballot question, with some expressing that too much money given to SoRock in the past went towards salary expenses instead of the initiatives it promotes.
Elsewhere on the ballot, residents overwhelmingly approved a five-year lease between the Atkinson Historical Society and selectmen. It will allow the historic Center School to be turned into a museum. The vote count was 924 to 179.
The Center School is the last remaining one-room schoolhouse in Atkinson. It was added to the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places in August 2022.
Residents also supported new emergency response vehicles for both the police and fire departments.
They supported raising funds for Atkinson police to buy and equip two new cruisers with a vote of 803 to 295.
The Atkinson Fire Department can make a purchase of their own. Voters agreed to the replacement of a 1991 fire engine pumper. There was no impact to the tax rate and voted on 884 to 212.
Voters also backed funding to replace the Town Emergency Management Communication and Information Systems by a vote of 641 to 446.
There were some questions on the ballot that were rejected.
Voters decided against decreasing the number of selectmen from five members to three.
A citizen's petition to allow long-term care facilities to be built in town was lacking support.
Turnout was the lowest in three years, according to Town Clerk Julianna Hale. She reported 20% participation.
