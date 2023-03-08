ATKINSON — Residents will decide when they vote March 14 whether to raise $7,015 for the Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth — known as SoRock — which provides resources to young people to prevent substance misuse, as well as support for mental health services.
Selectmen and budget committee members, however, are not backing the citizen’s petition.
SoRock works with children, adults and caregivers to promote wellness and implement strategies to help people deal with mental health in eight local communities, including Atkinson. Volunteer Jane Kowalski said during town deliberative session that SoRock is supported by seven of the eight towns it serves.
The organization annually puts forward a uniform request of $1 per resident in each town. The $7,015 represents Atkinson residents.
Atkinson does not have a line in its budget for SoRock services this year.
Budget Committee Member Bob Malo explained the decision, largely based on the amount of money SoRock spent on salaries instead of initiatives in 2022.
He said SoRock is the only charitable organization the town has dealt with that requests a specific dollar amount. Malo added that the school district might be better suited to fund SoRock because services are used in Timberlane schools.
SoRock Program Director Charlotte Scott backed the charity’s efforts to not only provide information to communities on mental health resources, but also offer programs like youth summits and educational workshops.
She acknowledged that the donation percentage used to pay salaries is skewed. Her part-time position was created to bring the resources, along with more than 10 volunteers, to local youth.
“I work beyond my hours to make sure I’m advocating for Atkinson and all the towns we serve,” said Scott.
School Board Member Michael Boucher addressed Malo’s school budget comments and noted the district has a tight operating budget.
Boucher felt SoRock helps the district address mental health in its schools. He said the district has a small amount of staff for mental health and any additional services and help should be welcomed.
Resident Jack Sapia was outraged that the budget committee did not support SoRock.
Police Chief Timothy Crowley understood some debate about allocation of funds, but has seen hundreds of kids in Atkinson benefit from SoRock services through the schools and other programs.
“This is a shame,” Sapia said. “It takes everyone in our community to keep our kids safe.”
Another resident applauded how the organization provides outlets for mental health services instead of going to a hospital or other facility.
David Holigan, Atkinson deputy chief of fire prevention, said he’s served in volunteer organizations since his teens.
“I can’t tell you how many structure fires we are going to have or what those 10 volunteers are going to do for SoRock,” Holigan said. “We need to support these issues from our hearts rather than try to look at it from a business decision.”
