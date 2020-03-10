ATKINSON— Town Clerk Julianna Hale said more than 25% of Atkinson’s registered voters — 1,590 out of the town’s 6,258 registered — cast ballots Tuesday in the municipal elections.
Bob Worden won a seat on the Board of Selectmen against Beth Cacciotti and Kenneth Grant. Worden received 902 votes, Cacciotti 444 votes, and Grant received 139 votes.
Incumbent Brian Boyle will retain his seat on the Timberlane Regional School Board. He defeated his challenger Bill Friel by 203 votes.
Robert Malo and Mark Sakakeeny came out on top in the race for two seats on the Budget Committee. Samuel Butler Jr. lost by 24 votes.
In addition, Susan Killam defeated Robert Patuto in the race to become cemetery trustee.
Voters approved a citizen’s petition to fund the expansion of Kimball Library’s parking lot by 34 spaces, which would increase the library’s number of spaces to 71.
The town also voted in favor of raising $34,500 for the purpose of mosquito control, and in favor of raising $19,000 ti hire professional contractors to control invasive plants in the town forest.
The proposed operating budget of $5,238,875 was also approved.