ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society is one step closer to restoring the former Center School building on Academy Avenue back to its one-room schoolhouse roots.
During the town election in March, residents voted in favor of a five-year lease between the Historical Society and the Board of Selectmen to turn the building into a museum.
The lease is at no cost to taxpayers.
Selectmen accepted the lease agreement during its meeting on July 10, with some recommendations from Town Administrator John Apple.
The Center School was built around 1880 and in operation as a school until 1949. It later served as the town’s police station and most recently a family counseling center.
Assistant Town Administrator Angela Wesson provided new language that Apple thought would clarify the agreement between the selectmen and historical society.
A new term was accepted that keeps the conditions of the lease the same for future renewals down the road..
A new line will also be added into the lease that allows the Board of Selectmen to terminate it by a majority vote due to non-compliance of the agreement or use of the property or by mutual written consent.
The Atkinson Historical Society has spearheaded efforts to preserve the town’s last-standing, single-room school for more than two years, which included getting it added to the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places last year.
“It’s to show us where we were and how we got to today and how we always embraced education in this town,” said Kate Rochford, president of the Historical Society.
Rochford told the board the society’s goal is to better preserve the town’s history with this restoration project.
The Center School is the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Atkinson. At one point, there were five.
The school will be open during town events once it is restored. It’s planned to be used as an extension of the Historical Society for people to visit, take tours and possibly learn in.
The school will only be open five months out of the year and shut during the winter.
“We envision the children coming over in classrooms and having a learning experience in the building itself once it’s finished,” said Historical Society member Ellen Beckwith.
Selectman Greg Spero said the updated lease agreement will allow the town to step in in case something unexpected happens and offer assistance.
“We have a really good pathway to restore that building,” said Spero.
Under the lease agreement, the society will maintain the building’s exterior and care for its grounds.
Rochford is aware the town does not want to add any extra costs to maintain the building.
Currently, the town plows the driveway and mows the lawn.
Select Board Vice Chairman William Baldwin said they should, however, add something in the town budget for the Center School.
Rochford said it will cost upwards of $200,000 to restore the building back to its original schoolhouse look. Grants and fundraising will be used to cover that cost.
Rochford told the Select Board that the society is waiting to move forward with community fundraising efforts until the lease gets signed.
