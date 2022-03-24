ATKINSON — Selectmen were delivered a one-two punch this week when they learned longtime board member William Baldwin has been employed as a public safety director in Pennsylvania for nearly a year, and that he now faces drunk driving charges there.
According to the Derry, Pennsylvania, Township Police Department, 51-year-old Baldwin was arrested Wednesday, March 16, just before 10 p.m. after his car went off the side of a highway and into a tree.
Police identified the driver as “William M. Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown,” and noted in a press release, “Baldwin is the public safety director for Middletown Borough, Dauphin County.”
He was not injured and no one else was involved in the crash, police said. Baldwin was charged with DUI, DUI: high rate of alcohol (blood alcohol content between 0.10 and 0.16) and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
A Pennsylvania news outlet reported that Baldwin has been leading the Middletown Police Department since May 2021 — with an annual salary of $112,000 — filling a vacancy left by the former police chief who was arrested back in 2018.
Baldwin has local policing experience in Atkinson and Plaistow.
Atkinson Selectmen Chair Robert Worden confirmed Wednesday that the man accused of driving drunk in Pennsylvania and the elected official he serves alongside in New Hampshire are the same person.
“Late (Tuesday) night we did receive a report of a newspaper (article) through resources, and apparently there is some sort of investigation with regard to Mr. Baldwin,” Worden said. “And because it’s under investigation, the board at this time cannot comment on it.”
He was not previously aware of Baldwin’s role in Middletown Borough, he said.
Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale said a candidate’s name is put on the ballot only after a form is signed declaring they are domiciled in town and registered to vote.
The Eagle-Tribune obtained a copy of Baldwin’s latest candidacy paperwork, which includes an address of 48 Chandler Drive in Atkinson. The listed homeowner at that address said Baldwin is her roommate but declined further comment.
Orville Fitch II, elections legal counsel and assistant New Hampshire secretary of state, points to several state laws that spell out what is required of local elected officials.
He said the responsibility of accuracy falls entirely on local Supervisors of the Checklist.
One section of law states that a temporary absence is OK, as long as there is intent to return.
With no specification of how many days a person must physically be in-state, it is unclear if Baldwin has broken any rules or the spirit of the law.
Since taking the policing role roughly 430 miles from Atkinson, Baldwin has been largely missing from in-person selectmen meetings.
A review of records shows that the board has met 30 times since May 2021. Baldwin has attended seven meetings in person, participated in 17 by phone and was absent for six.
He was present Monday, March 14, the first meeting since winning reelection for a fourth term. He topped the ballot with 1,082 votes.
“It’s always a pleasure to continue to serve the community,” he said publicly. “Of course, it’s been a lot of years and I still think I have a lot more to give and I look forward to the challenges this year and continuing to make Atkinson the best place it’s always been.”
Worden, after being named chairman, thanked his fellow board members for their trust in him.
Of Baldwin, he said at the meeting, “He wears Atkinson on his sleeves. He’s all about the residents. and that’s what I love about Mr. Baldwin. I admire you, I’ve always respected you in the community, and I look forward to your guidance in the upcoming year.”
He reiterated Wednesday after learning of the arrest and job in Pennsylvania, “he has been a dutiful public servant.”
Baldwin could not be reached for comment on his cell phone or town email address.
In an introductory letter to the community posted on the Middletown, Pennsylvania, municipal website in June 2021, Baldwin wrote, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve the Borough of Middletown as the new Public Safety Director. To serve in this capacity is the highlight of my career.”
It goes on, “The Director role presents the opportunity to blend my lifetime of service in the military, police, fire, public administration and maritime security realms. I am eager to bring my record of service to Middletown to foster an exciting and harmonious work environment.”
The Pennsylvania town’s rules require a police chief to be a “bona fide resident” within 15 months of being appointed.
Though Baldwin’s duties mirror that of a police chief, his title is public safety director, calling the residency requirement into question.
A request for information directed at the Middletown Borough Police Department was forwarded to the mayor’s office, but was not returned by press time.
