ATKINSON — A DUI arrest has been expunged from Selectman William Baldwin’s criminal record five months after police in Pennsylvania announced that he crashed into a tree off the highway. Baldwin at the time also served as the public safety director in Middletown Borough, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.
The March 16 arrest revealed to Baldwin's New Hampshire constituency that he ran a police department hundreds of miles away — at the same time he was re-elected to the Atkinson board.
Court records show the 51-year-old has since completed a Pennsylvania program for first-time offenders called “ARD,” or accelerated rehabilitative disposition, negating charges of DUI, DUI: high rate of alcohol (blood alcohol content between 0.10 and 0.16) and disregarding traffic lanes.
Questions about Baldwin’s residency were raised in New Hampshire following news of his arrest, and he was investigated by Atkinson Town Hall officials with assistance from the state.
No wrongdoing was found, according to Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale.
Middletown Mayor James Curry III, who has spoken vaguely to Pennsylvania press about concerns regarding Baldwin prior to his arrest, has not said whether residency questions were raised in his jurisdiction.
Baldwin was fired from the policing job within days of his arrest but has maintained his elected position in Atkinson.
He is now running for Rockingham County Commissioner. His name will appear on the Sept. 13 primary election ballot.
Baldwin’s candidacy paperwork includes an Atkinson address — PO Box 911.
He could not be reached for comment for this article.
However, a statement from May reads in part: “I made a mistake. I deeply regret it. I take responsibility for the poor choices I made. I am embarrassed, humbled, and very self-reflective at this time,” Baldwin wrote. “Although a personal matter has been made public, I seek to learn and work to be a better man as I put this mistake behind me in a growth capacity.”
