ATKINSON — At a special meeting Monday, the Board of Selectmen took several steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Among the measures are closing Town Hall, Kimball Library and local parks to the public, cancelling the annual Easter egg hunt, and more.
The moves were to take place immediately and will remain effective at least through April 6, in some cases longer. Selectmen will reconvene March 23 to consider how to move forward.
“During a time of an unprecedented event, the focus was to create a balance between continuing to provide municipal services and protecting the town's residents and employees,” a statement on the town’s website reads.
The town will continue to provide road maintenance, trash and recycling services, and police and fire services. Additionally, the transfer station will remain open.
The coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, has been declared a global pandemic.
“This is challenging. It's different,” said Chairman Bill Friel.
"It's a lot of pieces for a small town,” he added.
After the board met with Library Trustees Chairman Tom Kelley, new library Director Karen Brown, and others from Kimball Library, it was decided that the library will be closed until April 15. All events are cancelled.
All town parks are closed to the public and no organized sports will be scheduled on municipal fields at least until April 15.
The board also met with Ted Houlihan, assistant director of elder services, to discuss elder transportation.
Houlihan and board members came up with a more vigorous cleaning process for vans used to transport senior citizens to medical appointments. They ask drivers and those being transported to be vigilant about their health.
Additional steps the board voted to take during Monday’s meeting are:
* The town clerk’s office now requires residents to renew licenses and registrations, such as dog or car registrations, online or by mail. For items that cannot be done online, residents can schedule an appointment with the town clerk by calling 603-362-4920.
* The Community Center is closed to the public. All events are canceled.
* The police station lobby is closed to residents except for emergencies. The town asks that most requests for reports be handled through email or over the phone.
* The fire station is closed to the public.
* The tax collector’s office is closed to the public. If residents have questions or need to contact the tax collectors office, they can do so by emailing ddesimone@atkinson-nh.gov or calling 603-362-5357.
* Both the selectmen’s office and Town Hall are open by appointment only.
* Bulk waste pickup is postponed.